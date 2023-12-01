Thanksgiving Without Barriers: Mayor Pro Tem Andy Carrizales and Shiekh Impact Leads Rialto in Door-to-Door Turkey Drive

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, last week City of Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Andy Carrizales, in collaboration with local businesses and celebrities, brought Thanksgiving joy directly to the doorsteps of residents.

This initiative saw community leaders and volunteers distribute hundreds of turkeys, complete with all the Thanksgiving sides and essentials, directly to neighborhoods. This hands-on approach effectively removed transportation barriers, ensuring that the festive spirit reached every corner of the community.

Netflix Actor Diego Tinoco (left), Audrey Carrizales, and Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Andy Carrizales.

Carrizales collaborated with Shiekh Shoes and Coffee Nutzz, alongside prominent figures such as Diego Tinoco from Netflix’s “On My Block,” local artists El Jilguero, Los Alvarado, Christian Mendoza, and Edgar El Narquillo. Joining them were Rialto Unified School District Board of Education Members Edgar Montes and Evelyn Dominguez, as well as representatives from County Superintendent Ted Alejandre’s office. The Rialto police and fire departments also played a significant role, contributing to a unified community effort.

“It’s always a great feeling to give back to the community during the holiday season. I look forward to December 14th, when we celebrate our 10th annual ‘Joy for Jackets’ event, where we’ve given thousands of new jackets to kids in our community. This year, we have a milestone event planned with some surprise celebrities and much more,” said Carrizales, reflecting on the initiative’s impact and the forthcoming event.

The 10th Annual Joy for Jackets is on December 14th, 2023, from 3 PM to 5 PM at Coffee Nutzz located at 119 E. Foothill Blvd. in Rialto. While the jackets have been pre-selected for this year’s event, community members wishing to contribute can call or text Alicia at (909) 709-2901 to donate.

This series of events underscores the City of Rialto‘s commitment to meeting and exceeding its residents’ needs, particularly during the holiday season when community support and warmth are more important than ever.