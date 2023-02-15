The Ronald McDonald House – Inland Empire is seeking a hairdresser and the community to adopt a room

Ronald McDonald House – Inland Empire recently underwent a major renovation, increasing the number of rooms available from 21 to 54. The house now boasts 46,000 square feet of space, making it one of the largest Ronald McDonald Houses in the country.

The organization provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill children who are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Although the recommended donation is $12 per night, no family has ever been turned away if they are not able to afford to pay.

“To stay at the Ronald McDonald House, a doctor must recommend long-term care for a child, and a social worker will then recommend the family for a stay. The house is located in close proximity to Loma Linda University Children’s Health, making it a convenient option for families in need,” said Development Director Annette Florez.

Currently, the organization is seeking hairdressers to donate their time for haircuts, to give parents and families an opportunity to feel good and look good during a stressful and critical period in their life.

“We’re seeking licensed professionals to come twice a month to provide services to families staying at the house. Volunteers must be vaccinated and masked while providing services. We have a shop in the house and we already have some materials, including shampoo, conditioner, wash stations, and hair dryers available for volunteers to use. It’s important to offer this to our families because oftentimes parents tend to forget about themselves during these experiences; and when you look good, you can feel a bit better,” continued Florez.

The House also offers an Adopt a Room Program, which costs $5,000 a year for naming rights. Out of the 54 rooms available, there are only 11 rooms that still need to be adopted.

“The $5,000 goes back into the operation and upkeep of the room, helping to keep the daily fee low at $12 per night for families. One of our recent Adopt a Room Donors Nancy Vasquez recruited 10 friends to split the $5,000, and when broken down it only cost each of them $1.40 per day to Adopt a Room and help a family in need,” concluded Florez.

It costs the Ronald McDonald House – Inland Empire $2.3 million a year to operate the facility, so donations and volunteers are critical to keeping the house running and serving families in need. To learn more about how to get involved or to make a donation, call (909)747-1200 or visit rmhcsc.org/inlandempire.