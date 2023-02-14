Assembly Majority Leader Reyes sworn in for fourth term at community-based ceremony in Fontana

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes marked the start of the 2023-24 legislative cycle at her Community Swearing-in Ceremony on Saturday, February 11 at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium in Fontana. California Attorney General Rob Bonta administered the oath of office and former State Senator Connie Leyva, now with KVCR, acted as the Master of Ceremonies. The 2023-24 session will be Majority Leader Reyes’ fourth term representing portions of the Inland Empire in the State Assembly, but this will be her first term representing the new 50th Assembly District. All legislative lines were redrawn last year using the most recent U.S. Census data.

“Thank you to my district for trusting me to serve you for another term,” said Majority Leader Reyes. “I will continue to align my work with the Inland Empire’s values. You are my neighbors and I look forward to hearing more from you and taking your words to Sacramento to fight for the resources our region deserves.”

Other event speakers included California Legislative Latino Caucus Chair Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (Corona), San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, Loma Linda City Councilmember Bhavin Jindal, Chaffey College Superintendent Dr. Henry Shannon, Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member Bertha Flores, and UFCW Local 1167 Operating Director and Inland Empire Labor Council President Yesenia Gonzales.

In prior terms, Majority Leader Reyes has championed legislation to increase equity and inclusion in vulnerable communities throughout the state. She will continue to do so during the 2023-24 legislative session.