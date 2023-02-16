The Unforgettables Foundation recognizes IECN Publisher for having one of the “biggest hearts” in the IE

The Unforgettables Foundation held its 10th Annual Unforgettable Hearts Awards at the Fox Theater in Redlands on February 10th, to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in the community.

Keynote speakers included Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh and Assemblymember James Ramos.

One of the highlights of the luncheon was the recognition of Inland Empire Community News Publisher Gloria Macias Harrison for having one of the “biggest hearts” in the community.

The foundation also honored Time For Change Foundation’s Founder Kim Carter for helping homeless women with comprehensive support and in turn becoming self-sustaining contributors to the community.

Local dignitaries like former Senator Mike Morrell, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, and Assemblymember James Ramos pictured with the 10 Year Awardees.

The Highland Area Chamber of Commerce was also recognized for its contributions to the Ronald McDonald House – Inland Empire and the Businesswoman’s Association of San Bernardino County.

During his keynote speech, Assemblymember James Ramos shared his experience of doctors from Loma Linda coming out to his reservation to assist the San Manuel Tribe with their medical needs when he was a child. He emphasized the importance of standing strong in the community and lifting one another in times of need.

“Stand strong in the community, and lift one another in times of need. Giving back is spiritual for us. Together, we have to ensure that there is always someone to call upon when a person or a family needs a helping hand. That is our calling,” said Ramos.

The evening was a celebration of the power of community and the impact that a few dedicated individuals and organizations can make in improving the lives of those around them. The Unforgettables Foundation will continue to work tirelessly towards its mission, and events like the Unforgettable Hearts Awards provide a platform to recognize the inspiring work of those who share the same vision.

The Unforgettables Foundation is dedicated to helping low-income families give their children a dignified burial, empowering communities to memorialize children who have passed away, and educating parents and caregivers to confront and control the primary risks to children’s health and wholeness. The foundation also encourages communities to recognize the financial trauma that is often associated with the death of a child.