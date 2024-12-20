Thurmond Sponsors Bill to Ban ICE Activity Near California Schools, Protect Attendance and Funding

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is championing Senate Bill 48, a legislative effort to shield California schools from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. Introduced by Senate Majority Leader Lena Gonzalez (D-33) on Monday, Dec. 16, the bill proposes a one-mile safe zone around schools and stricter safeguards against using school data for deportation efforts.

The bill underscores the reality that 93% of children with at least one undocumented parent in California are U.S. citizens. Advocates emphasize the state’s legal obligation to provide all children with free and appropriate public education, regardless of immigration status. SB 48 builds on California’s commitment to fostering equity and inclusion, aiming to prevent a resurgence of chronic absenteeism observed during the pandemic.

“SB 48 seeks to push back against threats of deportation that create fear in immigrant families. These practices suppress school attendance and rob schools of needed revenue,” Thurmond said. “I am honored to partner with bill author Senator Lena Gonzalez, other legislators, and immigrant rights groups to support our families and keep ICE off our school campuses—period.”

Under the bill, school districts, charter schools, county education offices, and staff would be prohibited from granting ICE or other federal immigration authorities access to campuses without a judicial warrant. Additionally, the bill bars law enforcement from cooperating with immigration enforcement within a one-mile radius of schools, creating a secure corridor for families traveling to and from campuses.

“All California children deserve safe school environments that prioritize student learning, regardless of immigration status,” Gonzalez said. “As Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, I’m proud to be partnering with Superintendent Tony Thurmond to author this important legislation, which will prevent disruptions to student learning, keep children in school, and prevent families from being torn apart.”

SB 48 also prohibits the sharing of personal information about students, their families, or school employees with ICE or other federal authorities. These enhanced data privacy protections aim to prevent sensitive school records from being used in deportation efforts.

By designating schools as safe spaces, the bill aligns with California’s broader efforts to protect immigrant communities and uphold the state’s reputation as a leader in educational equity. If enacted, SB 48 would reaffirm the principle that schools are places of learning, free from fear of deportation-related disruptions.