Redlands Council Blocks Denise Davis From Mayoral Role, Amid Councilman Eddie Tejeda Calling Resident ‘A Low Person’

A contentious Redlands City Council meeting on Dec. 17 blocked Councilmember Denise Davis, representing District 1, from serving as mayor. Davis, the council’s only female member and a representative since 2018, was slated to assume the position under a rotational system adopted two years ago. The council’s decision to revert to its prior nomination-based selection process has sparked widespread criticism, with accusations of political maneuvering, broken promises, and inflammatory remarks.

The council voted 4-1 to overturn the rotational mayoral system—instituted in 2022 to ensure equitable leadership—and return to a system where members nominate and vote on the position. Davis was the sole dissenting vote. Despite Councilmember Paul Barich (District 5) nominating her for mayor, the vote failed 2-3, with Councilmembers Eddie Tejeda (District 2), Mario Saucedo (District 3), and Marc Shaw (District 4) voting against her nomination.

Tejeda, who previously served as mayor for two years and benefitted from the rotational model, introduced the resolution to abandon the rotational system. “This item was placed on the agenda by me,” Tejeda said. “Serving as mayor and mayor pro tem is an honor and a privilege and should carry either the majority or unanimous endorsement of the council. Changing this practice to grant each of us the opportunity to serve was a mistake.” This is the same council meeting that Tejada was captured on camera calling Redlands resident Jennifer Maravillas “A low person,” which ultimately made its way across Instagram–garnering thousands of views.

Tejeda’s remarks [regarding the rotation] were met with criticism from residents and councilmembers alike, who highlighted that Tejeda himself benefited from the rotational system during his tenure as mayor. “It’s funny that Tejeda is asking for this to be changed now that he and other members of the council have gotten their turn, but Denise Davis has not,” said Maravillas during public input.

She continued, “Not even two years ago, you were quoted saying, ‘I will vote for you, Denise.’ And now you’re breaking that promise again. You’ve had multiple opportunities to prove yourself as a capable elected official, and you’ve failed us every time. This is your last chance to show integrity.”

Maravillas also criticized the role of campaign funding in council decisions. “Who won this election? It was the $60-70K our POA put into yours and Mayor Pro Tem Marc Shaw’s campaigns,” she said. “You don’t represent the full community, and we see the damage you’ve caused by prioritizing those who fund you over the people of Redlands.”

Davis Calls Decision a Betrayal of Public Trust

Davis delivered a pointed rebuttal, arguing the decision undermines the integrity of the council and erodes public trust. “Two years ago, this council voted 4-1 to adopt an equitable rotation model for the mayor’s office,” Davis said. “This system was designed to ensure leadership was shared equitably and reflected the values of fairness and representation. It ensures leadership is not concentrated in one person’s hands for too long and emphasizes that every voice at this table has value.”

She accused her colleagues of breaking a system designed to promote fairness. “To abandon this policy now is not merely a question of fairness, it’s a betrayal of public trust,” Davis said. “If we can’t respect decisions made by this council just two years ago, how can we assure our constituents we’ll respect their voices in decisions that affect their lives?” Davis also emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles, stating, “Leadership is about serving the public with humility, fostering collaboration, and ensuring everyone has an opportunity to share their perspective.” Her remarks were met with applause from the audience.

Residents Speak Out

Several residents voiced their frustration during public comments, condemning the council’s decision to revert to a nomination-based selection process. Former Councilman Jerry Bean argued in favor of the change, citing historical precedent.

“In 2008, during the financial crisis, we needed a strong mayor,” Bean said. “Jon Harrison, selected through the council’s nomination process, led us effectively through layoffs and budget cuts. The rotational system might not have ensured such leadership.”

Bean’s extended remarks exceeded the three-minute limit for public comments, prompting groans from the audience. Councilmember Eddie Tejeda dismissed concerns, stating, “Keep going. I make the decision if he can keep going or not.”

Resident Tracy Weiss voiced her opposition to the council’s decision, emphasizing the lack of transparency and the absence of data to justify the revote. “The rotational model provides greater opportunity for council members to serve in this ceremonial role,” Weiss said. “The public deserves to know the real reasons behind this revote request. Where is the data that shows this system is not working? Without transparency and evidence, trust in our leaders erodes.”

Weiss also highlighted the symbolic importance of the mayoral role. “This is not just about tradition; it’s about ensuring every district has a chance to be represented in this capacity,” she said. “Your service is not about you. It’s about the people of Redlands, and we deserve better accountability from our elected officials.”

Council Vote Sparks Broader Debate

The decision has ignited a broader debate about equity, representation, and leadership within Redlands. Critics argue that blocking Davis from serving as mayor—particularly as the council’s only female member—sends a troubling message.

“This is not just about Denise Davis,” one resident said after the meeting. “It’s about ensuring that our leaders uphold principles of fairness and equity. When those principles are abandoned, the entire community suffers.”

With the council’s decision now final, Davis and her supporters are calling for increased transparency and accountability in local government. Whether the controversy will lead to lasting changes in Redlands politics remains to be seen.