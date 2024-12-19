Thousands of Reche Canyon Burros to Be Relocated to Texas, 68+ Already Captured

Thousands of wild burros that have roamed the Reche and San Timoteo canyons since the 1800s are being relocated to Texas sanctuaries under a controversial San Bernardino County initiative. While officials argue the move is necessary to reduce injuries and vehicle collisions, many residents are voicing frustration, claiming the issue has been exaggerated and calling for alternative solutions.

The county has partnered with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue to humanely capture, treat, and transport the animals to a sanctuary in San Angelo, Texas. So far, 68 burros have been rounded up. Officials cite increasing traffic incidents and injuries, including burros entangled in fencing or cemetery flower vases, as reasons for the relocation.

“Our preference would be to contract with a local nonprofit rescue and sanctuary organization that has the capacity to rescue and shelter an adequate number of the undomesticated burros that roam freely in our county,” said George Harding, San Bernardino County Animal Care Chief. “But Peaceful Valley is the only rescue organization that has been willing to sign an agreement with the county as required by Senate Bill 371 and that has demonstrated the capacity to protect our burros.”

The relocation plan has sparked widespread debate. Longtime Reche Canyon residents argue that the problem is overstated, with some questioning the data driving the decision. “In my 30 years here, I’ve only witnessed one donkey being hit by a vehicle. Many residents even feed the burros,” shared one resident online. Others have called for preventative measures like speed bumps or lower speed limits to address the issue without removing the animals entirely.

Still, supporters of the plan point to the risks burros face in an area increasingly impacted by traffic and urbanization. County officials say the relocation is a humane way to ensure the animals’ safety and well-being while reducing potential dangers to drivers.

“We are not happy that this will likely result in our burros being relocated to other states, but our contract guarantees that our burros will be well-cared for, treated humanely, and live out their natural lives in a safe environment,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dawn Rowe. “The county must act now and do what is necessary to mitigate the suffering, mitigate the danger, and ensure our wild burros have an opportunity to live their best lives.”

The burros, prolific breeders first introduced to the area by farmers and miners in the 1800s, now number in the thousands. They have become both a beloved symbol of the region and a source of safety concerns. While Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue’s approach emphasizes low-stress capture and long-term care, some residents see the relocation as a loss of the canyon’s cultural identity.

As the debate continues, the relocation highlights the complex tension between public safety, animal welfare, and preserving the community’s ties to the iconic wild burros.

More information about the county’s wild burro program is available on its official website.