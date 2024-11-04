November 5, 2024

Time for Change Foundation’s Executive Director Vanessa Perez Honored as JP Morgan Chase 2024 Community Icon for Visionary Leadership in Woman-Led Business

16 hours ago Community News

Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) is proud to announce that Executive Director Vanessa Perez has been recognized as a JP Morgan Chase 2024 Community Icon in the Woman-Led Business category. This award celebrates Perez’s forward-thinking leadership and her relentless commitment to empowering individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency and break through barriers.

Under Kim Carter-Tillman’s founding vision, Time for Change Foundation has developed a range of life-changing programs that address housing insecurity and economic empowerment. Today, under Perez’s guidance, TFCF continues to evolve, now incorporating initiatives like the Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center. This innovative program builds vital economic pathways for women of color, providing access to essential resources, including capital, technology, and mentorship. By integrating these efforts, TFCF not only fosters entrepreneurship but also ensures that holistic support is available to all community members, creating a lasting impact on their lives.

“This recognition is a reminder that change is possible and that we’re building something bigger than ourselves,” said Perez. “At Time for Change Foundation, we see firsthand how resilience and opportunity can open doors for people to build lives filled with stability and purpose. This award inspires us to keep going, knowing our work matters deeply to the communities we serve.”

As JP Morgan’s newest Community Icon, Perez exemplifies the strength and dedication behind Time for Change Foundation’s mission. Through programs like BBOP and the comprehensive services offered by TFCF, the organization is leading the way to brighter, more resilient communities where everyone can thrive.

