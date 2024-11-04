Two RUSD Teachers Honored at Rialto Democratic Club Awards Ceremony

Distinguished Rialto Unified School District teachers Catherine Sanchez and Laurie Fiscella were among 15 individuals and groups honored at the annual Rialto Democratic Club’s Who’s Who Awards Dinner on October 17 at the Grace Vargas Senior Center. This year’s awards ceremony, which was themed “United We Stand,” celebrated outstanding leaders in education, public service, and community engagement.

Sanchez, a Wilmer Amina Carter High School science teacher, received the 2024 “Excellence in Education” award. With over 26 years of experience, including 20 years in the RUSD, Sanchez is recognized for her dedication to students’ success in STEM. Sanchez’s tenure in the RUSD also included teaching at Ben F. Kolb Middle School from 2005 to 2016. Her extensive work in the Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) program has led her students to excel in District, County, and international competitions. A three-time “MESA High School of the Year” award recipient, Sanchez has fostered strong relationships with students, parents, and colleagues, alike.

Reflecting on her award, Sanchez shared, “This recognition is a humbling reflection of my commitment to making science and engineering come alive for my students. Each day in the classroom reminds me that involvement is key to learning, as Benjamin Franklin said, ‘Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

Fiscella, who has taught at Merle Casey Elementary School for over 23 years, received the 2024 “Rialto Superstar” award. Known for mastering social-emotional learning (SEL), Fiscella has pioneered programs that support student wellness and inclusion. Her work includes leadership on the school’s African American Equity Team and creating a girls’ club and sister circle for African American students. She is also a member of the District’s Equity Team, ensuring diversity remains a strengthening force in schools.

In accepting her award, Fiscella expressed her gratitude: “It means so much to be recognized for what I am passionate about — teaching. I love working in Rialto, where we have the privilege of shaping young minds and inspiring future leaders. Together, we can continue to empower our students and make a positive impact.”

Betty Yee, former California State Controller, and Doug Moore, Executive Director of the United Domestic Workers, served as keynote speakers, highlighting the importance of unity and service in building resilient communities.

“I would like to thank the entire Rialto Democratic Club Executive Board and Trustees for coming together with a unified vision to support our outstanding honorees for the Who’s Who Awards,” stated Dr. Kelly Erving, Rialto Democratic Club President. “We had such a tremendous turnout with a quality emcee, Syeda Jafri. We also appreciate Ricardo Carlos, who provided audio and technical support that kept the event engaging and entertaining. Additionally, we thank our outstanding keynote speakers Betty Yee and Doug Moore for taking the time to give us knowledge in their areas of expertise. We wish all our Democratic candidates good luck as the elections await us.”

The prestigious event showcased the incredible dedication and service of leaders across the community. The Who’s Who Awards are an annual tradition that celebrates the achievements of Rialto’s dedicated leaders, teachers, and community advocates, acknowledging their lasting impact on the community.

The event honored prominent community leaders and exemplary organizations who positively changed Rialto. The following are the 2024 Rialto Democratic Club Who’s Who Award honorees: 2024 Lifetime of Service Award – Maricela Soliz-Ferguson, 2024 Legacy Awardee – Noel Wiggins, 2024 Exemplary Elected Official Award – Congressman Pete Aguilar, 2024 President’s Servant Leadership Award – Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE), 2024 Non-Profit Champion – The Love Program, 2024 Business Champion – Naebor Medical Group, 2024 Leader in Labor Movement – Arnulfo de la Cruz, 2024 Excellence in Education Award – Catherine Sanchez, 2024 Community Service Champion – Tim Summers, 2024 Veteran Award – John Crump, 2024 Rialto Superstar Award recipients: Dr. Anita Alexander, Working Dogs for Warriors, Laurie Fiscella, Mark Hanson, and Jose Zamora.

For more information on joining the Rialto Democratic Club please visit the website at www.rialtodemocrats.org or call President Dr. Erving at 909-258-4740.