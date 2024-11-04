San Bernardino Police Department Partners with California Highway Patrol to Help Sustain Historic Reduction in Violent Crime

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) aimed at maintaining and further reducing violent crime within the city. This year, San Bernardino has seen a significant decline in violent crime, with overall aggravated assaults down 17%, robberies reduced by 15%, and, most notably, murders down by a staggering 33% from the same period last year. This follows an impressive 50% reduction in murders the previous year, marking a historic downward trend.

The SBPD attributes much of this success to a proactive approach to law enforcement, intelligence-led policing, and collaborative partnerships. This new alliance with CHP will build on these efforts, pooling resources and expertise to enhance citywide safety. With additional CHP support, SBPD will strengthen patrols in high-traffic areas, increase rapid response capabilities, and engage in targeted crime prevention operations.

“Our community deserves to feel safe and secure, and we are committed to sustaining this positive momentum,” said San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman. “This collaboration with CHP will amplify our ongoing efforts to keep violent crime down, and we are confident that by working together, we can make a lasting impact.”