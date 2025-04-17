TIME Names Inland Empire’s Andrea Vidaurre One of 2025’s Most Influential People for Environmental Justice Work

Andrea Vidaurre, environmental justice advocate and co-founder of the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice (PC4EJ), has been recognized as one of the world’s most influential individuals in the prestigious TIME100 list for 2025.

Vidaurre’s tireless advocacy for clean air, sustainable environmental policies, and the fight against environmental injustices in marginalized communities has garnered national attention. Her commitment to reducing trucking and rail emissions, particularly in California’s Inland Empire, has been a driving force in shaping progressive environmental policies despite challenges under the new U.S. Administration.

Reflecting on this recognition, Vidaurre shared, “What an honor to represent the work we do in the fight for clean air and environmental justice—especially here in the Inland Empire. We are striving to transition the logistics industry to zero emissions and ensure that communities are not sacrificed for the sake of next-day delivery.”

PC4EJ stands in solidarity with Vidaurre’s call to action, urging California’s leaders to remain steadfast in their commitment to environmental progress. The organization calls on the South Coast Air Quality Management District to clean up the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the California Air Resources Board to uphold key regulations, and state legislators to support critical bills like AB 914. Additionally, PC4EJ urges local officials in the Inland Empire to halt unchecked warehouse development.

TIME’s annual TIME100 list celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact across the globe through their leadership, advocacy, and contributions. The full list and accompanying tributes will be featured in the April 28, 2025 issue of TIME magazine, available on newsstands Friday, April 18, and online at time.com/time100.