‘Tis the Season for the 23rd Annual K-Froggers 4 Kids Radiothon on Dec 5

The holidays are here, and it’s time to make a difference in the lives of local children! The highly anticipated K-Froggers 4 Kids Radiothon, presented by Stater Bros. Charities, is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM live from Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga. This heartwarming, annual event aims to raise funds for pediatric cancer treatment at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

The radiothon will feature an inspiring mix of patient stories, touching testimonies from clinical staff, and special celebrity recordings. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a special visit from Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer and joy throughout the day. Every dollar raised will go directly toward supporting life-saving treatments and innovative care for young cancer patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

This event is a wonderful way for our community to come together during the holidays and support a cause that’s so close to all of us—helping children battling cancer.

Listeners can tune in throughout the day to 95.1 FM or 92.9 FM to hear the inspiring stories and contribute to this important cause. The radiothon is part of a larger effort to raise funds for pediatric cancer care and treatment at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, which continues to provide exceptional care to children in need.

How to Get Involved:

Tune in to the K-Frog Radio station from 5 AM to 7 PM on December 5 to hear patient stories, celebrity messages, and updates from the event.



Visit Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga to participate in the event in person



Donate by calling in during the Dec. 5 event: 1-800-825-KIDS



Donate and learn more now at the dedicated fundraising website