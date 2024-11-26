SBCUSD Celebrates New Dental Career Pathway at Cajon High

San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD) Cajon High School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 6, 2024, for its new Dental Pathway, which will provide students with a path towards both college and a career.

SBCUSD’s career pathways provide participating students with strong, high-quality academic instruction that is aligned with a particular career focus and includes the possibility of students earning both a high school diploma and industry certification. Pathways link academic instruction to real-world career skills so students can see the purpose behind their classwork and graduate both college and career ready.

The Cajon High School Dental Pathway, established through a generous grant, provides students with hands-on experience in dental care, preparing them for careers in the dental field.

“As a former Cajon student myself, it’s particularly exciting to witness the incredible growth and transformation in career and technical education over my 28 years in education,” said Cajon High Principal Dr. Christopher Jackson. “It’s inspiring to see how our school has evolved to offer pathways that prepare students for real-world success and help them find fulfillment in their future careers.”

This program equips students with essential skills in dental assisting, dental hygiene, oral health and patient care, offering both classroom instruction and real-world practice. The grant has enabled the school to enhance its facilities, provide state-of-the-art equipment and offer students access to professional mentorship and career development opportunities in the healthcare sector.

SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano gets a patient-eye view of the new Dental Pathway at Cajon High School, which will set participating students on the path to high school graduation and careers in dentistry. (Photo by Steven Moore and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Cajon offers nine other career pathways, including five pathways certified Silver by the Linked Learning Alliance.

Cajon’s Silver-Certified Pathways include:

Automotive Technologies

Behavioral Health & Human Services

IB Film Theory and Production

Sports Medicine

Theater Arts

For more information about Cajon High School, visit https://cajon.sbcusd.com/.