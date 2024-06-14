Let’s Play Ball at Blake Field! Rehabilitation Project Breaks Ground in Muscoy

San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. proudly announced the groundbreaking of the Blake Field Rehabilitation Project, a major investment in the Muscoy community. With a $2.1 million investment, this project promises to revitalize the beloved ballfield, home to the Blake/West End Little League. The event was graced by 1980 World Series champion Derrel Thomas from the Dodgers

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. kicked off the event with enthusiasm, stating, “Investing in Muscoy is investing in our future. These kids deserve a safe and well-maintained space to play, learn, and grow. This ballfield will soon be a place where lasting memories and community pride is made”

Dwaine Radden Sr., CEO of the PAL Center, shared his excitement, “This is going to be a great place for the youth to play. I am grateful to Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., for making this possible.”

Manuel Carbajal Sr., a strong community member and past president of the Blake/West End Little League, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We want to thank Joe Baca Jr., this project means so much to our community, and now it’s here.”

The Blake Field Rehabilitation Project will bring much-needed improvements, including renovations to the ballfield, dugouts, bleachers, scoreboard, walkways, and other enhancements. Supervisor Baca added, “This project is about opportunity, it’s about kids, and it’s about the families who live in the Muscoy community.”

The community can expect to see work begin immediately, with the project promising to bring a fresh and vibrant look to Blake Field. Supervisor Baca thanked his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors and the PAL Center for their support and contributions to the community. He also extended his gratitude to the Carbajal family for their unwavering support.