Two Rialto Unified School District Board of Education candidates are running unopposed

Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) will have two items on the ballot come Election Day, November 8th, 2022, including elections for a member of governing board area three and a member of governing board area five.

The board’s President Edgar Montes is up for re-election unopposed, while Candidate Evelyn Dominguez is also running unopposed.

Montes, who is a business owner, is currently serving his third four-year consecutive term after being elected in 2010. Dominguez, who is a nurse in Riverside County, will replace Incumbent Dina Walker in area 5.

Since being elected in 2014, Walker has served as president, vice president, and clerk for the board of education.

Candidates who desired to fill the two seats had the opportunity to file documents with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters between July 18th and August 12th, 2022. Still, no other files were made other than Montes and Dominguez.

“While both Montes and Dominguez are the only people running in their respective areas, we will not be able to verify each of them officially until after the November elections,” said RUSD Communications Agent Syeda Jafri.

Jafri refused to comment any further, and is forwarding comments to the registrar of voters office.

Due to the California Voting Rights Act, several public meetings were held and the board of education took a vote in the latter part of spring to make a decision that the boundaries, areas of maps would be divided into five different sections, which includes the south end and the five trustee areas that each have a representative.

Areas 1, 2, and 4 will be up for re-election in 2024.

For more information, visit sbcountyelections.com.