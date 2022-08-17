Colton Woman’s Club hosts luau for new members

On Saturday, August 13, the Colton Woman’s Club held is annual membership drive in the form of a highly-decorative luau. Over 50 women attended this event with the goal of having a fun social event but at the same time, inviting prospective new members to the clubhouse.

Since 1900 the Colton Woman’s Club has been an active community organization that has not only brought women together but has devoted much time and energy to community services and outreach. They have been active with fundraisers, scholarships, missions, family assistance, and social events, and provide support for the local schools. There are over 100 members who meet on a monthly basis, and activities such as this luau, continue to attract interest in the organization.

Those who attended the luau dressed in either kimonos or colorful Hawaiian shirts. Everyone was given a lei, and everyone was treated to a delicious lunch provided by the Colton Woman’s Club. The event included games, prizes, and bingo, and the “open house” was scheduled from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. For more information about the Colton Woman’s Club and its programs contact President Judy Dishaw @ 951-505-2191.

