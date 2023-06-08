Robert Gay, an Assistant General Manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Colton, is celebrating a significant milestone in his career thanks to the company-wide Live Better U Program.

In collaboration with Guild Education, the initiative provides salaried and hourly employees with opportunities to pursue higher education at no cost beginning on day one, with continuous part-time or full-time employment. Gay’s journey with the program allowed him to attain a bachelor’s degree, opening doors for professional growth and personal development.

Reflecting on his decision to join Walmart, Gay expressed that the Live Better U program played a pivotal role in enhancing the appeal of the job offer. “When I started, there were only a few colleges and programs offered, and now it’s expanded to cybersecurity, analytics, and more,” Gay stated. The program’s comprehensive offerings include both Bachelor’s degrees, high school and college prep programs, and professional certificate programs like HVAC.

Gay joined Walmart in December 2018 as the QA Systems Operations Manager, responsible for quality assurance and managing the technical aspects of the facility. He was already equipped with an associate’s degree, so he pursued a bachelor’s degree in supply chain transportation and logistics management at Bellevue University. He opted for an online program that utilized video conferences and online chat platforms.

The journey was not without its challenges, as Gay explained the intensity of the accelerated program. Each class lasted six weeks, demanding 15-20 hours of weekly commitment. However, Gay’s dedication paid off as he consistently made the Dean’s List throughout the 18-month program. The unexpected arrival of the pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise, providing Gay with the opportunity to concentrate fully on his studies during a time when outside distractions were limited.

“The program works through summer and holidays,” Gay noted. “I had the same professor and classmates throughout, which created a fantastic sense of continuity.” This fostered an environment conducive to learning and allowed for deeper connections among students. Gay successfully graduated on October 31, 2020, and only four months later, on May 2, 2021, he secured a promotion to his current position as Assistant General Manager.

The partnership between Walmart and Guild Education offers employees access to several reputable universities, eliminating financial barriers that often deter individuals from pursuing higher education. For Gay, the program eliminated his excuses by providing online courses and covering the cost, which he estimates would have amounted to tens of thousands of dollars. The timing was ideal, and Walmart’s unwavering support provided Gay with the opportunity to invest in his future.

Gay now mentors his colleagues, who often approach him with inquiries about the program while on the floor. “The school part gives them a link,” Gay explained. “They’re not afraid to come up and talk to me about school and discuss their career paths.” Having experienced firsthand the transformative power of education, Gay firmly believes that schooling was the crucial element that enabled him to reach his current position and level the playing field against candidates with similar experience but higher education qualifications.

Reflecting on his experience, the Colton resident expressed his gratitude for Walmart’s investment in its employees. “When I think about how much money they put out to thousands of employees, it’s incredible,” Gay remarked. The Live Better U program empowers individuals uncertain about their post-high school plans to join Walmart and embark on their higher education journeys.

Aspiring employees eager to learn more about the program must consult Walmart’s internal website and connect with a counselor through Guild Education. These counselors guide employees through the process, assisting with credit transfers and course enrollment and providing regular check-ins to ensure a seamless educational experience.

Walmart’s Live Better U program stands as a shining example of the company’s commitment to its workforce, offering jobs and opportunities for continuous growth and development. With thousands of employees benefiting from the program, Walmart’s investment in their education demonstrates a dedication to creating a skilled and empowered workforce.

As Robert Gay’s inspiring story exemplifies, Walmart’s Live Better U program has the power to transform lives. By removing financial barriers, providing access to reputable universities, and offering support and flexibility, the program enables employees to pursue higher education and unlock new career opportunities. Through education, Walmart empowers its workforce and demonstrates its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

As Walmart continues to invest in its employees’ education, stories like Robert Gay’s remind us that professional growth and success are within reach with determination and support. The Live Better U program stands as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking to elevate their careers, broaden their horizons, and create a brighter future for themselves and their families.