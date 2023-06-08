Colton’s Memorial Day Service Filled with Earnest and Solemn Moments and Memories

Written by Christina Romero, community writer

On Memorial Day, they were marking a day of commiseration; community members and military veterans gathered at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton, CA, to honor and recognize the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives. Seeing such important events organized with precision and care is heartwarming. Dr. G, a Council Member for the City of Colton, organized today’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Former active military member John Villalobos delivered a moving speech in which he read a quote with the great expression of our former President Barack Obama “Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.” (Obama, 2011)

Demonstrating genuine interest as an adolescent, “I’ve got to serve,” the spirit of the message, “I’ve got to answer the call,” Villalobos said with great humility, honor, enthusiasm, and responsibility. (John Villalobos. USAF, 2023) I was humbled to learn the phrase “Freedom Bird” from Villalobos, a going home.

A heartfelt declaration from Villalobos, he humbly would never forget the unpleasant decaying scent in the air from the descended plane. A horrific conscious event some of us are fortunate never to experience, but a reminder that all fallen soldiers had stories. (John Villalobos. USAF, 2023)

Activating aspects of ‘Call To Action,’ significant loss, and grief were readily observed in every speaker’s assembly speech. Veteran Rudy Contreras expounded about his tour, “I don’t know how we survived,’ laying in defense from enemies at -50 °F suffering tingling sensations, numbness in their extremities and bodies, and frostbite injuries from the cold climate. He reminded us that we still have some missing in action in North Korea, “it is a sad story.” (Contreras. USMC, 2023)

In his speech on Peace Time Missions, Dino Martinez, who once wore the uniform of the U.S. Navy, highlighted the importance of cultural collaboration. He stressed that although the individuals involved had diverse backgrounds and personalities, these differences were irrelevant as they shared a common goal – serving their country. This message resonated with the audience. (Dino Martinez. USN, 2023)

Speakers shared their personal experiences with us, bravely opening up about the immense pain and sadness of loss. Despite our diverse backgrounds, we were reminded that we are all connected as one family and equally cherished by God. The purpose of Dr. G’s gathering was to express gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions you and your family made on the battlefield and at home. Your service may have ended, but your dedication to being a responsible and engaged citizen is admirable and inspiring. We thank you for your continued example.

It was an impassioned ceremony, invocation by Pastor Ciemental from Sovereign Grace Impact Ministries “Christ answered the call because he laid down his life.” The ceremony also included a touching wreath laying, a solemn 21-gun salute, a heartfelt poem, and both eloquent and haunting notes of Taps played by Dr. G. It was a beautiful tribute to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country.