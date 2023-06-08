The Enterprise Building Celebrates Historic 96th Anniversary with Multi-Day Extravaganza in Downtown San Bernardino

The Historic Enterprise Building, an architectural gem in downtown San Bernardino, marked its 96th anniversary with a weekend-long celebration from May 12th to May 14th. The event showcased the building’s rich history, local businesses, and community engagement.

Kicking off the festivities on May 12th was the first-ever rooftop film festival in Downtown San Bernardino. The “Enterprise” film by Diego Martinez-Mendez took center stage, highlighting the profound impact of the Enterprise Building on the community. Creative Director of The Enterprise Building, Ryan Stanly, introduced the films and later led discussions alongside Martinez-Mendez.

“The rooftop film festival was a fantastic way to engage the community and celebrate the artistic talents of our local community,” said Ryan Stanly. “We were thrilled to provide a platform for these aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work and shine a spotlight on the Enterprise Building’s legacy.”

Students from San Bernardino Valley College’s Film, TV, and Media Department preparing to screen their films at the showcase.

On May 13th, the Enterprise Building opened its doors to the public for the 96th Anniversary Expo, a first-of-its-kind event for the building. Attendees were treated to complimentary ice cream and 96-cent root beer floats, paying homage to the site’s historical significance as San Bernardino Valley’s first brewery, established in 1867.

Throughout the day, tenants of the Enterprise Building showcased their businesses and organizations, creating a vibrant atmosphere. A curated art gallery displayed works from past art shows, including pieces by tenants such as Erok the Lion and Cezzartt, reflecting the thriving local artistic community.

Stanly took the stage once again to deliver a TED Talk, recounting the building’s epic history, the ongoing restoration efforts by his family since 2017, and their plans. His captivating piano performance added a touch of elegance to the event. At the same time, Tanisha Renee, host of an upcoming talk show at the Enterprise Building, conducted interviews and served as the program announcer.

Stanly, also a San Bernardino historian, provided visitors with a fascinating exhibition of artifacts, guiding them through the building’s history and relationship with downtown San Bernardino. He shed light on how the construction of the Carousel Mall and downtown redevelopment impacted the Enterprise Building and the Harris Company Building.

“We are proud to contribute to the revitalization of downtown and provide a space for creativity, collaboration, and community engagement,” continued Stanly.

As the sun set, the festivities continued with a rooftop comedy show featuring a lineup of secret comedians that entertained the audience throughout the evening. The rooftop bar provided a picturesque setting for attendees to enjoy the performances and connect with fellow community members.

The 96th-anniversary celebration at the Historic Enterprise Building showcased this architectural masterpiece’s resilience and timeless allure. With big revitalization plans in the near future, the building continues to evolve while preserving its historic charm and Art Deco style.

Stanly, also a local historian, leading the community through a San Bernardino artifact exhibit.

Built in 1927, the Historic Enterprise Building, formerly the Anderson Building, stands as one of San Bernardino’s oldest and grandest landmarks. Offering six floors of rentable office space, the building combines the essence of 1930s-era architecture with a modern interior design. Anchored by the exquisite 320 Premier Hall, a versatile venue space, the building is poised to host various events and contribute to the city’s cultural renaissance.

For more information about The Enterprise Building and upcoming events, click here.