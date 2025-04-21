Westcliff University Launches College of Nursing to Address Critical Shortage

Westcliff University, a leading global institution in career-focused higher education, is proud to announce the launch of its new College of Nursing, set to open in Fall 2025 in Corona, Calif. The initiative was driven by the critical shortage in nursing education and healthcare manpower nationwide, accelerated by retirements, career transitions and a rapidly aging population.

The Westcliff College of Nursing will offer two pre-licensure programs:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN): Designed for individuals beginning their journey toward a nursing career.

Designed for individuals beginning their journey toward a nursing career. Entry-Level Master’s in Nursing (ELM): For career changers holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in another field who wish to pursue graduate-level nursing education.

Graduates from both tracks will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam to become RNs and obtain Public Health Nurse (PHN) certification following licensure.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurse employment is projected to grow by 6% between 2023 and 2033, with nearly 200,000 job openings each year—a testament to the urgent need for expanded nursing education.



“With the healthcare industry facing unprecedented demand for skilled nurses, Westcliff’s College of Nursing is a timely and forward-thinking response,” said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. “Our programs will offer aspiring nurses with hands-on education, tech-forward exam support and immersive clinical training, empowering them to help transform patient care and drive innovation in their communities.”



With its new College of Nursing, Westcliff strengthens its commitment to accessible, high-quality education—creating clear pathways to rewarding and impactful careers. Strategic clinical placements and partnerships with leading healthcare providers will also play a vital role in bolstering regional health systems across Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange County.

“Our focus on accessibility, robust student support and pending programmatic accreditation through the CCNE ensure our graduates will be prepared to excel both academically and professionally,” added Dr. Erica Martinez, executive director of the Westcliff College of Nursing.

As one of the fastest-growing universities in the nation, Westcliff continues to expand its academic offerings. The College of Nursing will be the fifth college for the university, joining the College of Business, College of Education, College of Technology and Engineering and Western State College of Law.

Westcliff will celebrate the launch with a grand opening ceremony alongside Corona city officials on April 22, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. The first open house for prospective students will follow on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; attendees can RSVP here.

The application portal for the Fall 2025 cohort is now open. For more information about Westcliff’s College of Nursing, visit www.westcliff.edu/nursing.