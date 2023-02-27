Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association dedicates flagpole in memory of past president Tony Marzullo

The Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association (WPNA) of San Bernardino, California recently paid tribute to Anthony “Tony” Marzullo, their past president, and community member of WPNA.

A ceremony was held on Saturday, January 28, where 150+ family, friends, co-workers, city dignitaries, and community members gathered to honor him.

Tony had given selflessly to his community, working in partnership for many years with others to improve the ball fields and park grounds of Wildwood Park. He led the WPNA for a decade until his untimely passing in March of 2022.

As President of the Board, Tony had a natural ability to inspire and motivate.

Under his leadership, the Association conducted many activities including informative meetings, neighborhood crime intervention, community clean-ups, and Christmas celebrations in the park.

The flagpole (pictured) was dedicated to Tony on January 28th, 2023.

Nadine Chaney, a member of the Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association, praised Tony’s leadership skills, stating, “Tony was a remarkable leader who had an infectious positive energy that motivated everyone around him. He was dedicated to the Wildwood Park community, and his passion for serving others was truly inspiring.”

The ceremony was opened and closed with a prayer from Pastor Scottie Lloyd of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior (now called Spirit of Our Savior). Special messages were given from the current WPNA president, Veronica Munoz, Neighborhood Association Council representative Lynne Wear, and Councilmember Fred Shorett. The audience also heard heartfelt comments from Tony’s children; LT, Chris, and Tiffany.

LT Marzullo shared his memories of his father’s commitment to the Wildwood Park community, saying, “My dad was a loving father and grandfather, but he was also a committed leader who had a deep passion for his community. He always believed that we could make a difference, and he led by example. The dedication of this flagpole to his memory is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service.”

The Public Safety Academy of San Bernardino Color Guard presented the colors to Tony’s brothers, Emil and Paul Marzullo, who raised the flag, while his niece, Emily Cardoza Marzullo sang the National Anthem, accompanied by his nephew, Tim Cummins. Tony’s grandchildren led the flag salute after which everyone joined in singing America the Beautiful.

The cost of the flagpole and its installation was made possible by the generous financial support of many individuals who donated to a GoFundMe account, cash donations, and in-kind services.

Nadine Chaney shared her appreciation for the support received from the City of San Bernardino, stating, “We are grateful for the support of Lydie Gutfield, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, Ernesto Salinas, Operations and Maintenance manager of Public Works, and Sean McClintock, who were instrumental in expediting the project from inception to completion. Their support helped to make this tribute to Tony a reality.”

UC Fence owner Jason Valenzuela donated the installation of the marker at the pole’s base. The dedication of the flagpole to Tony’s memory will serve as a lasting tribute to his love and dedication to the Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association Community. Nadine Chaney shared her sentiments, saying, “Tony’s memory will wave high above Wildwood Park for generations to come as an example of his commitment to public service.”