The Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches invites the community to the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast.

The Prayer Breakfast is Monday January 16, 2017 at 7:30 am at California State University San Bernardino Coussoulis Arena.

Tickets are $25.00 per person and parking is free.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.iecaac.com/Events.html