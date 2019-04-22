71 films from 10 countries to be shown during SBVC Film Festival

Local Advertisement

The 8th Annual Inland Empire Media Academy (IEMA) International Student Film Festival will open at San Bernardino on Thursday, April 25 with a gala, media expo, panel discussions on media topics, and a screening of Inland Empire filmmaker Nick Nevada’s feature film debut, “Say You Will.”

The festival will continue Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, with screenings of 70 student films from San Bernardino, Canada, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Serbia, Iraq, Ireland, Mexico, China, and the United States. Five of the films screened will be submissions by aspiring SBVC student filmmakers. The festival will close with an awards luncheon on April 27. Prizes will include cash, filmmaker technology, and much more.

The event is open to the public; tickets are $5 for students and $10 for non-students, with free parking on campus.

Viewings will take place at B-100, Library Viewing Room, MAC. Times: April 25 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; April 26 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; April 27 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Detailed schedule at www.valleycollege.edu/filmfestival.

Local Advertisement