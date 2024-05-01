Prestige Film Fest at 3 Iron Brewery Contributes to Inland Empire Cinema Revival with Powerful Grief Stories

The 3 Iron Brewery in Colton transformed into a cinematic haven this past weekend, hosting the annual Prestige Film Festival, marking a resurgence in the Inland Empire’s media arts scene. Organized by co-founders Chuck Cerda, Richard Spoors, and Joseph Ukleja, the festival screened 60 films across diverse categories, fostering creativity, community, and conversation in equal measure.

Films and Awards

The festival recognized films in several categories, including Best Short Film, Best Student Film, Best Actress, Best Actor, People’s Choice Award, and Best Animated Short. This year’s lineup resonated with attendees, particularly through two standout films that tackled themes of grief: “Marbles,” directed by Kyle Hatley, and “Beneath Her Sorrows,” directed by Juan Manuel Villegas. Both films received accolades, with “Marbles” clinching the Best Short Film award and “Beneath Her Sorrows” winning Best Student Film.

Grief as a Central Theme

“Marbles” follows a grief-stricken man with peculiar abilities who finds solace and offers healing in his bereavement group, revealing how his perceived curse transforms into a gift for others. “Beneath Her Sorrows” delves into the emotional aftermath of death, portraying Elena’s journey through an alternate reality after discovering her husband’s demise.

The emphasis on grief-driven narratives struck a chord, reflecting how the pandemic’s emotional toll has influenced the creative process. “We noticed an influx of content surrounding grief,” said Chuck Cerda, reflecting on the festival’s direction. “Films like these resonate deeply, showcasing how the pandemic has shaped narratives by exploring emotions like depression and loss.”

Founders Chuck Cerda, Richard Spoors, and Joseph Ukleja on day two of the 2024 Prestige Film Festival in Colton.

Inland Empire’s Film Renaissance

The Prestige Film Festival’s move to Colton brought the Inland Empire’s cinematic scene closer to Los Angeles, allowing more filmmakers to attend. “There’s a resurgence in the media arts here,” noted Joseph Ukleja, highlighting how cinema is adapting to new platforms beyond theaters and television. “Films are finding diverse audiences through streaming services and YouTube, giving voice to smaller-budget projects that tell powerful stories.”

Richard Spoors echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the festival’s grassroots appeal. “We didn’t do this for funding – we did it for the love of film and storytelling,” he remarked. “What goes together better than beer and movies? The festival was free, relaxed, and not uptight like other events, offering a casual environment for creatives to share their work.”

Future of the Prestige Film Festival

Co-founders Cerda, Spoors, and Ukleja expressed optimism for the festival’s future, despite Cerda’s impending move to Kentucky. The event’s success in Colton, coupled with the potential for 3 Iron Brewery’s relocation, leaves the festival’s location uncertain. However, its future remains bright, with Ukleja asserting, “If you put good films out there, people will watch them.”

The festival’s free admission reflects its mission to bring quality cinema to the Inland Empire, fostering a thriving film culture through creativity, accessibility, and engagement.