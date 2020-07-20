Arrowhead Regional Medical Center among nation’s ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ in Newsweek

Local Advertisement

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) was recently named one of the nation’s ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ in a national ranking of hospitals compiled by Newsweek Magazine. Newsweek compiled the list in collaboration with Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that drives a movement for advancements in quality and safety of U.S. health care. Featured in the July 24 issue, the magazine is now available on newsstands and online.

“The Obstetrics team at ARMC continually strives to further enhance perinatal care for mothers and their newborns, and we are proud to receive this designation as a hospital, and commend the OB team for their commitment to the health care profession and for providing safe and compassionate care every day,” said Hospital Director, William Gilbert.

ARMC also holds an Honor Roll status, designated by the California Health and Human Services Agency, and Cal Hospital Compare, for its high performance in maternity care and patient safety. The Obstetrics Department also participates in the Maternal Data Center project through the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, and has achieved a reduction in C-section births and now notably falls in the top fifth percentile for all cesarean deliveries in first-time mothers, when compared to hospitals with a similar delivery volume.

Every year approximately 500,000 babies are born in California, and childbirth is the number one reason for hospitalization in the U.S. and California. ARMC delivers just over 2,500 babies annually.

