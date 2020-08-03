Assemblymember Reyes honors 2020 California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship recipients from Rialto, Fontana

Local Advertisement

On Friday, July 17th Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes honored two of the 2020 California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship Recipients. Now in its 6th year, the foundation received 1,266 scholarship applications this year throughout California, awarding 52 recipients a $5,000 scholarship each.

The program was established to assist deserving students by offering financial assistance to meet educational expenses. Two of the 52 students are from the 47th Assembly District. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship, recognition from the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation and recognition from Assemblymember Reyes.

This year’s scholarships from the 47th Assembly District were awarded to Carla Castillo from Rialto and Katherine Rodriguez from Fontana. Both Carla and Katherine are part of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and have excelled in their educational endeavors.

“With so many applicants, it is always a difficult choice to select the finalists. We have many worthy students in our District. These $5,000 competitive scholarships are essential to help our students thrive in higher education,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “Congratulations Carla and Katherine for being selected. The community is proud of who you are and who you will become. You are both extraordinary examples of the greatness of our Inland Empire Community.”

Carla Castillo, Rialto

A fourth-year student at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Carla Castillo is studying International Marketing. She has been involved in the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Womxn’s Resource Center, and has presented to the Cal Poly Pomona’s University President’s Cabinet Leadership Council about the undocumented experience.

During her four years at Cal Poly, Carla has advocated for various communities on campus and held various leadership positions. She is an inaugural Associated Students, Incorporated (ASI) Officer of Diversity and Inclusion representing undocumented students and currently sits on five university-wide committees including: the Transportation Advisory Committee, Search Committee for the Director of Financial Aid & Scholarships and Strategic Communications and the Campus Definitions Committee for the CPP Inclusive Excellence Council.

As an undocumented student, Carla has struggled financially due to lack of scholarship opportunities. The CLLCF Scholarship will alleviate her financial situation and help her focus on academics, civic engagement and professional development.

“With this scholarship, I am able to continue towards the completion of my degree and show to my community that with hard work and support from organizations such as CLLCF, our dreams can cross borders,” said Carla.

Katherine Rodriguez, Fontana

Katherine Rodriguez was 13 years old when she found out about her undocumented status. Since that day, she knew her goal to obtain a future education would be difficult, but that did not stop her from pursuing her dreams.

A recent A.B Miller High School graduate, Katherine was an active member of AVID, Health Service Academy, Science Club and Key Club, while also taking several Advanced Placement (AP) classes and competing on the schools Cheer Team. She also kept active in her city by volunteering at the Fontana Public Works Department to beautify the local parks.

Katherine will be attending California State University of San Bernardino this fall with a major in Sociology with a final goal to be a Dermatologist.

“Thank you to the California Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation and Assemblymember Eloise Reyes for this opportunity,” said Katherine. “School is incredibly important to me and receiving this scholarship is a step closer to my career goals. I want the American Dream opportunity, where I am able to show my biggest potentials to the world.”