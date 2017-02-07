Assemblywoman sworn in by community, hailed by labor and environmental leaders

About 600 people poured into San Bernardino Valley College’s auditorium on Saturday to see Eloise Gomez Reyes sworn in as representative for California’s 47th Assembly District.

Although the Assemblywoman was officially sworn in by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on December 5, a community event was organized to allow residents to relish Reyes’ “historic” victory.

“It’s a celebration of not only my win, but of your win,” Reyes said. “You have won. Congratulations.”

Public officials, labor, and environmental champions took turns hailing Reyes’ record as a defender of social justice, employment rights, and economic stability.

Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ) Executive Director Penny Newman believes Reyes’ win represents a landmark success for the grassroots, progressive sector.

“She has taken steps to make sure she’s grounded,” Newman said. “I’ve never been more proud to be a woman of the IE than I am today. This is what Democracy looks like.”

Reyes graduated from San Bernardino Valley College in 1976, and went on to receive her law degree from Loyola Law School. She’s the first Latina to open her own legal practice in the Inland Empire.

The 61-year-old long time attorney unseated newspaper publisher Cheryl Brown last November in an election race that featured contentious debates over the environment and business interests.

Despite admitting she didn’t like to make promises, Reyes pledged to work diligently to represent their interests.

“I promise you that I will represent you and always keep in the back of the mind what’s best for my community,” she said. “The 47th Assembly District deserves the fair share of the resources and opportunities available to make this a better community.”

San Bernardino Valley College President Diana Rodriguez expressed delight in Reyes’ accomplishment.

“I am honored to be the president of this amazing college during such an exciting time,” said Rodriguez. “One of our very own distinguished alumni is sworn in to the California State Assembly to advocate on behalf of our community, our college, and our students.”