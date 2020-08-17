City of Redlands accepting applications for athletic field activities

Local Advertisement

The City of Redlands is accepting applications for athletic field activities at three parks – Community Park, Brookside Park, and Texonia Park. In keeping with State and County public health restrictions, only physical conditioning, drills and exercise activities are currently permitted as long as the activity promotes appropriate social distancing. No games, practices or scrimmages are permitted.

During this phase of reopening the athletic fields, reservation requests will be accepted for one-hour time slots, Monday through Friday: 4:30–5:30 p.m., 5:45–6:45 p.m., and 7–8 p.m. Field reservations may be made up to two weeks in advance. Monthly reservations are currently not being taken due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment of fees must be made in full prior to use of the fields.

For more information or to download an application, please visit www.cityofredlands.org/sports, or e-mail RecreationStaff@cityofredlands.org or call Recreation Division staff at (909) 798-7579. Information regarding California’s COVID-19 public health guidance, including outdoor programming, may be found at www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCoV2019.aspx.