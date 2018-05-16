CJUSD announces College and Career Fair logo design contest Winners

Local Advertisement

Congratulations to the winners of the Colton Joint Unified School District’s 2018 College and Career Fair logo design contest! First place went to Alyina Ferrancullo from Grand Terrace High School. Alyina’s artwork will soon be seen all over our community as we get ready for the 3rdAnnual CJUSD College and Career Fair on October 3!

Other winners included: Second Place – Samantha Ortiz Segura (GTHS); Third Place — Basheer Alkam (GTHS); and Fourth Place (tie) – Melanie Huerta (GTHS) and Abisai Rivas (CHS). All of these winners received gift cards and certificates.

We also had several Honorable Mention winners. They include:

Viviana Hernandez, Octavio Nunez, and Angie Urrutia from Colton High School; Elizabeth Delgado, Yarel Martinez and Jalen Sanchez from Bloomington High School; and Noah Rodriguez, Jayna Nieves, Abigail Aguilar, Stephanie Barajas, Rudy Aboytes, Daniel Camacho, Adam Kingsley, Chimdinma Okonkwo, Nicholas Diaz, Domonick Garza, Katia Medina and Justin Maune from Grand Terrace High School.

Local Advertisement

Congratulations to all of these talented and hard-working students and their teachers!

And, don’t forget to SAVE THE DATE for our 3rdAnnual CJUSD College and Career Fair – 5:30-7:30 Wed., Oct. 3 at the City of Colton Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Ave.! This exciting community event will bring dozens of colleges and businesses to speak to students about possibilities for the future! We will also feature financial aid workshops in English and Spanish and an opportunity for seniors who attend the financial aid workshops to enter a raffle for a chance to earn a $1,000 scholarship. There also will be a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activity room for younger students with lots of fun and educational activities available.

This popular community event is free and open to all.

The CJUSD College and Career Fair is co-hosted by the City of Colton, with additional sponsorships from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, Horace Mann Insurance (Marcos A. Mata agent), and OmniTrans.

We look forward to seeing everyone there! For more information, please contact Jacquie Paul at 909-580-6502.