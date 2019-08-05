Community to celebrate Emma Shaw’s 107th birthday!

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, in San Bernardino the Shaw family will gather together to celebrate the 107th birthday of the family matriarch, Emma Shaw. The celebration will be held at the Akoma Unity Center at Anne Shirrells Park from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. It is being sponsored by Akoma Community, Greenwood Bail Bonds, the Westside Action Group (WAG) and the Shaw Family Foundation.

Emma was the 2nd born to James and Gertrude Armstrong on August 9, 1912 in Tallulah, Louisiana. Emma was raised by her aunt and uncle and attended Madison Parish Training School. Emma was not able to complete school because the family needed her to help in the cotton fields. At the tender age of 15 she met the love of her life, George Bernard Shaw.

Emma and George were married on February 6, 1929 and to this union God blessed them with 13 children; six sons, five daughters and two children who died at birth. Six of their children; Cleveland, Luretha, Johnny B, Joyce, Wiley and Mary were born in Tallulah. Emma and George were married for 62 years until he passed away.

In 1942 George saw potential for advancement by moving his family from Louisiana to Las Vegas, Nevada. While in Las Vegas, Emma was an employee at the El Rancho and Frontier hotels. Emma gave birth to Donell and Ronell before leaving Nevada in 1944.

Local Advertisement

As times began to change, George had the foresight again to relocate his family to San Bernardino, California in 1944. Emma began working in private homes as a maid. She then found new employment at Norton Air Force Base. After leaving Norton, Emma began doing seasonal work at the National Orange Show. Once the seasonal work was done, Emma found employment in Palm Springs where she worked for 16 years. While in California Barbara, Vernon and Valerie were born.

Though their resources were limited, that did not prevent Emma from sharing with those who were even less fortunate whenever they stopped by. She is an excellent cook and is known for her homemade biscuits, fried chicken and her peach cobbler.

Emma joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend David Campbell. After the passing of Reverend Campbell, Mother Shaw changed her membership to Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, which was then under the leadership of Elder Herbert C. Pugh. Mother Shaw grew spiritually at Greater New Jerusalem where she became the Church Mother. She served as Church Mother for over 40 years and in recognition for this service Mother Shaw was appointed Church Mother Emeritus.

Everyone who knows Mother Shaw has heard her testimony and can repeat it verbatim as she starts to say…”Early one Saturday morning I was in my bathroom when I heard a loud voice saying, ‘Be ready, I’m on My way back’…” and from that time to this day, Mother Emma tells everyone that she encounters to be ready, the Lord is on His way back.

Emma Shaw is a local legend, living to celebrate her 107th year of life here on this earth. She is still so full of wisdom, discernment, encouragement and honesty. She has a no nonsense attitude when ‘stuff ain’t right’, and she will speak her mind and let you know. When you hear ‘now looka here’, you know something of importance is about to follow.

The matriarch of six generations Emma has 6 living children, and well over 300 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.