Dignity Health I.E. hospitals receive $3.2M grant from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Community Hospital of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center are pleased to announce that the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has provided a grant in support Dignity Health’s commitment to making our community healthy and whole. The grant of $3.2 Million to both hospitals will have a positive impact on the health needs of the community.

“The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians supports the mission of Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center to provide the highest level of care to all who need it without regard for their ability to pay. Our goal for this gift is to provide access to a healing environment to meet the health needs of the San Bernardino region,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.”

The funds granted to Community Hospital of San Bernardino will help expand its Children’s Sub-Acute Center to include services for young adult patients. The Center, which is currently a pediatric only (ages newborn-21) sub-acute center, will add 20 private rooms to serve patients ages 21-35.

“The expansion, made possible through the generosity of San Manuel, will enhance continuity of care and allow our medically fragile young adults to remain in what has become their home,” said June Collison, President, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino. “From their generous grant last year to purchase new patient ventilators to this amazing new gift to create a one-of-a-kind young adult sub-acute center, words cannot express our sheer gratitude.”

The grant to St. Bernardine Medical Center will be used to renovate and expand the imaging department, which will ultimately include a 128-Slice Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner with Cardiac Package, 64-Slice CT Scanner and Radiographic and Fluoroscopic (R&F) Room.

“The newly expanded imaging center will soon offer some of the most comprehensive imaging services available to patients in the Inland Empire,” said Douglas Kleam, President, Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center. “This historic gift from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will not only help us expand our high quality imaging services, but will allow us to positively enhance the patient experience in various departments that will utilize these services, including emergency department, cardiology, neurology and oncology.”

This most recent grant adds to the nearly $3.1M previously granted over the last 10 years by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to the two hospitals. The longstanding partnership with the Tribe has allowed for the two hospitals to provide quality care to those most in need. More than the purchase of various capital equipment such as patient ventilators, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and the da Vinci Robotic System, this provides the community with vital healthcare services. Patients at each hospital are able to experience “Humankindness” through quality healthcare services.