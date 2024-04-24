San Bernardino Valley College Celebrates Grand Opening of New Softball Field, First Home Game in 11 Years

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) softball team marked a historic moment with the grand opening of its brand new softball field, located at the corner of College Drive and S K Street. This significant event brought the team back to campus for the first time in over 11 years, with a state-of-the-art facility funded by Measure CC tax dollars.

The opening day was packed with excitement and community support, as stands filled with fans of both SBVC and Victor Valley College. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony where San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez emphasized that the new field was “a promise kept” to the community. “Welcome Home,” she concluded, as cheers echoed from the attendees.

The celebrations were heightened by the presence of San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., an SBVC alumni and former baseball player at the college, who not only presented the softball team with a $1,000 check but also threw the first pitch to inaugurate the field officially.

The new complex, completed thanks to funds approved by voters in Measure CC in 2018, features a standard dirt infield and an all-weather artificial turf outfield, making it usable year-round. The facility is equipped with lights, a video scoreboard, batting cages, bullpens, restrooms, and ample storage for team equipment. The fully enclosed dugouts are stocked with game-day essentials, including bat and helmet racks.

SBVC softball players expressed their joy and relief at having a field of their own. Kaitlynn Lafleur shared her enthusiasm, “To have a dedicated softball field feels like home. Last year we had to transfer over to Loma Linda and it was a big struggle for our team, so to have a field of our own that we can play and practice on feels like we are finally home.” Lafleur, who was inspired to play softball by her father and coach until she was 14, sees the new field as a return to familiarity and comfort.

Tara Walker, another SBVC player, highlighted the logistical improvements, “Having a new field to call home is great. We don’t have to worry about where we are going to practice or if we are even able to practice. When it comes to home games, it’s going to be fun to play here, I’ve been waiting forever for this.” Walker has been involved in softball since she was encouraged to play t-ball by her mother at the age of four.

A plaque at the entrance to the new field acknowledges the community’s role in this achievement, thanking voters for supporting Measures M & CC. The message on the plaque underscores the district’s commitment to fostering high aspirations and teamwork among its students.

The grand opening concluded with a doubleheader against Victor Valley College, marking SBVC’s first home game since April 19, 2013, against Mt. San Jacinto. The home team split the games, losing the first 8-7 but winning the second 11-8, showcasing the competitive spirit rekindled by their new home base.