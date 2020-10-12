Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center Announces Appointment of Erin Keefe as Chief Nursing Executive Officer

Local Advertisement

― Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Keefe, RN, CENP, as Chief Nursing Executive Officer (CNEO) effective October 5. In her new role as CNEO, Erin leads a team of more than 1,100 nurses and is responsible for the overall strategy, operations, and budget for nursing and clinical operations, with a focus on quality and patient experience.

“During this difficult time of the pandemic, nursing leadership is critical to our commitment of providing high-quality compassionate care,” states Doug Kleam, SBMC Hospital President. “I’m pleased to have Erin join our team and with her experience in leadership roles, I am confident she will help us achieve our goals as we continue to care for our San Bernardino community.”

Prior to joining the SBMC team, Erin held several senior nursing leadership positions, most recently as Senior Director of Patient Care Services at Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles.

“I am honored to join St. Bernardine Medical Center,” says Erin Keefe, RN. “It’s my privilege to serve patients and families in their most difficult moments and I’m excited to share my passion for nursing with the amazing team at St. Bernardine and contribute to the important work of caring for our patients.”

Erin’s nursing experience includes ICU, trauma, neurology, and perioperative services with more than 14 years of nursing leadership roles. She holds a doctorate in education and a masters’ degree in nursing education from Walden University in Minneapolis. Erin is also Certified in Executive Nursing Practice (CENP).