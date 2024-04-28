ARMC Recognized for Excellent Black Patient Outcomes

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has been recognized for its success in supporting Black maternal health by U.S. News & World Report for Black Maternal Health Week 2024.

“We are honored that ARMC is one of 26 hospitals nationwide that has achieved top outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients,” said Kristina Roloff, D.O., Maternal Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology physician at ARMC.

U.S. News identified hospitals that were rated High Performing in U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, served at least 20 Black patients each year and had newborn complication rates of less than 2.62% and c-section rates of less than 23.9% (among hospitals providing a higher level of care) or 23.6% (among hospitals not providing a higher level of care) among Black patients.

“For Black Maternal Health Week 2024, we celebrate these hospitals’ success in their important work supporting and advancing Black maternal health as part of U.S. News’ ongoing commitment to health equity and our support of women’s access to maternity care,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News.

A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents to consider, in consultation with their medical provider.

Founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), Black Maternal Health Week is held every April as part of National Minority Health Month. This year is the seventh annual observation of Black Maternal Health Week. Join the conversation during Black Maternal Health Week 2024 from April 11-17 using #BMHW24 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

ARMC is a 456-bed university-affiliated teaching hospital licensed by the State of California Department of Public Health, operated by San Bernardino County, and governed by the Board of Supervisors. It is ARMC’s mission, in an environment of learning and innovation, to serve our diverse community with high-quality, compassionate care. The hospital, located on a 70-acre campus in Colton, California, operates the Edward G. Hirschman Burn Center, a level I trauma center, a comprehensive stroke center, a behavioral health center, and five primary care centers. ARMC also provides more than 40 outpatient specialty care services. ARMC is helping to achieve the Countywide Vision by addressing the community’s wellness and educational needs. ARMC is the primary teaching hospital for the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM). The University welcomed its first class of students in 2018. For more information on CUSM, visit https://www.cusm.org. For more information about ARMC, visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.