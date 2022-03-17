Every March Madness Round 1 upset to look out for

Local Advertisement

March Madness is back! The tournament returns once again to its multiple cities/regions and is ready to make headlines across the country once again. But what really puts the Madness in March is the upsets. Here is every upset (based on seeding) that I believe you should be looking out for in the round of 64.

#1 – 9 Memphis Over 8 Boise State

There is no doubt Memphis has the talent needed to make a run in the tournament. Penny Hardaway has struggled to find consistency from his team all year long. However, I think they’ve hit a bit of a stride and will take down the 8 seed in this matchup.

#2 – Winner of Rutgers/Notre Dame vs Alabama

Alabama is notorious for having stretches where they can’t do anything right. That is not what you want from a tournament team. Rutgers & Notre Dame are 2 teams some think should not even be in the first four, but the winner of their matchup will prove everyone wrong.

#3 – Winner of Wyoming/Indiana vs 5 Saint Mary’s

High seeded mid-majors typically don’t fare well in March madness, and I expect SM to carry on that trend. I expect an Indiana team that almost took down Iowa this past week to beat Wyoming & beat SM to advance to the round of 32

#4 – 11 V-Tech vs 6 Texas

Virginia Tech went on an impressive run during their conference tournament and was able to get into the big dance. Red hot teams are the ones you want in March Madness, and I expect V-Tech to continue to be one of those teams.

#5 – 10 San Francisco vs 7 Murray State

I can not express my distaste for these two teams playing each other in round 1. They both should’ve been able to make their own Cinderella runs, but I guess one will do. Expect San Francisco to not only win this game but also beat Kentucky in round 2 and make the sweet 16

#6 – 11 Michigan vs 6 Colorado State

Hunter Dickinson will put on a master class and move on a thought to the shaky team in Michigan to round 2, where they could make a Cinderella run.

#7 – 10 Loyola Chicago vs 7 Ohio State

This is probably the worst LC team compared to the other 2 that won multiple games in the tournament, but they’re still experienced and can pull off this upset. It’s that Sister Jean magic.

#8 – 13 South Dakota State vs 4 Providence

SDSU shoots the absolute lights out of the gym. They lead the nation in 3 point shooting. If they get hot, it is over for Providence, who I do not believe is that impressive in the first place as a 4 seed.

There is some bracketology for you from me. There are a lot of possible Cinderella teams that could emerge and this month is going to be a lot of fun. Also, good luck to my team, the USC Trojans, as they look to make another wild run to the elite 8 and beyond.

