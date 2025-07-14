San Bernardino County Taskforce Confiscates 28,050 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks, Issues 115 Citations

Investigators from San Bernardino County Fire partnered with the Chino Valley Fire District along with the Colton, Rancho Cucamonga, and Palm Springs Fire Departments to prevent dangerous and illegal fireworks from entering local communities. Since May, teams conducted fireworks interdiction operations targeting entry points along major routes such as the I-15 from Nevada and carried out proactive patrols throughout the county on Independence Day.



As a result of these combined efforts, the Fireworks Interdiction Taskforce issued 115 citations and confiscated a total of 28,050 pounds of illegal fireworks. Each citation carries a $1,250 fine, resulting in $143,750 in penalties for violations this season. These operations are part of a broader effort to reduce the use of illegal fireworks and protect residents, first responders, and property during wildfire season.



The San Bernardino County Fire Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) once again activated the Illegal Fireworks Reporter, a public-facing reporting tool used to gather and investigate complaints. With over 760 complaints received, investigators identified areas of high activity and deployed targeted patrols. Complaints from incorporated areas were forwarded to local law enforcement agencies.

San Bernardino County Fire investigators inspect a trailer filled with illegal fireworks seized during interdiction operations aimed at keeping communities safe.





“San Bernardino County Fire remains ready to protect our communities from the harm caused by illegal fireworks,” said Fire Marshal Monica Ronchetti. “We thank the dedicated taskforce members for their work and the public for helping us track and stop this dangerous activity. As wildfire conditions grow more severe each year, our focus on prevention remains stronger than ever. If you see something, say something. Call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-47-ARSON (1-800-472-7766) or visit WeTip.com.”

All confiscated fireworks are turned over to the California State Fire Marshal’s Office for safe disposal.



Under California law, fireworks that explode, shoot into the air, or travel along the ground are considered dangerous and are illegal without a proper permit. This includes firecrackers, mortars, roman candles, skyrockets, and any modified or altered “safe and sane” fireworks.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks are the leading cause of fires in the United States on the Fourth of July. Beyond property damage and wildfires, fireworks can cause life-altering injuries, distress to military veterans living with PTSD, and harm to household pets.



San Bernardino County Fire urges residents to celebrate responsibly and report illegal activity. Fire safety is a shared responsibility. Report illegal fireworks and get fireworks safety tips at sbcfire.org/fireworks.