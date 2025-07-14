July 15, 2025

Colton Pride Beading Workshop Caps Pride Month at Joshua Home LGBTQ+ Safe Haven

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Guests participate in “Beading with Purpose: Pride Edition” at The CENTER @ Joshua Home in Colton on June 30, 2025, closing out Pride Month with art, resources, and community.

Pride Month wrapped on June 30 with beadwork and community care as The CENTER @ Joshua Home hosted “Beading with Purpose: Pride Edition,” a free workshop that drew Two-Spirit people, LGBTQ+ youth and allies to Colton’s first and only LGBTQ+ community center.

Guests created Pride-flag pony-bead keychains, shared a meal and browsed the site’s free Center Stage Closet while the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice and Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health (RSBCIHI) provided health resources and giveaways.

“LGBTQIA2S+ communities existed before colonization, and we are taking steps to dismantle transphobia and homophobia in our communities,” said Kat of RSBCIHI.

Darby of the People’s Collective called the evening historic: “It’s a dream come true to host an inclusive Pride event at the first and only LGBTQ+ center in my hometown of Colton.”

“This is the power of collective work. When community-rooted organizations come together, we create more than events—we create belonging,” added Annette Patterson, founder of Joshua Home.

The workshop was part of the IE Community Resources Alliance, a Joshua Home outreach initiative that unites local nonprofits to “connect, collaborate, elevate and thrive together in service.” 

