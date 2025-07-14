Colton Pride Beading Workshop Caps Pride Month at Joshua Home LGBTQ+ Safe Haven

Pride Month wrapped on June 30 with beadwork and community care as The CENTER @ Joshua Home hosted “Beading with Purpose: Pride Edition,” a free workshop that drew Two-Spirit people, LGBTQ+ youth and allies to Colton’s first and only LGBTQ+ community center.

Guests created Pride-flag pony-bead keychains, shared a meal and browsed the site’s free Center Stage Closet while the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice and Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health (RSBCIHI) provided health resources and giveaways.

“LGBTQIA2S+ communities existed before colonization, and we are taking steps to dismantle transphobia and homophobia in our communities,” said Kat of RSBCIHI.

Darby of the People’s Collective called the evening historic: “It’s a dream come true to host an inclusive Pride event at the first and only LGBTQ+ center in my hometown of Colton.”

“This is the power of collective work. When community-rooted organizations come together, we create more than events—we create belonging,” added Annette Patterson, founder of Joshua Home.

The workshop was part of the IE Community Resources Alliance, a Joshua Home outreach initiative that unites local nonprofits to “connect, collaborate, elevate and thrive together in service.”