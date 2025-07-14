San Bernardino County Schools Lead Statewide Wellness Conference on Student Mental Health and Trauma Care

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH), hosted The Wellness Conference from July 8 -11, 2025. This impactful statewide event brought together nearly 1,000 educators, behavioral health professionals, community leaders and students to address critical issues surrounding student and staff well-being.

Held at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, the conference provided a strong foundation for collaboration, learning and the sharing of best practices to strengthen behavioral health and wellness within educational settings. The event underscored SBCSS and DBH’s shared commitment to fostering supportive environments where students and staff can thrive.

“The Wellness Conference is a unique opportunity to foster authentic connections as we work to build healthier, more resilient school communities,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “By utilizing a collective impact approach, we are sharing effective behavioral health strategies that help create supportive learning environments where students and staff feel valued, safe and empowered to succeed.”

Dr. Georgina Yoshioka, Director of the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, added, “The commitment of our educators, behavioral health professionals and community partners to prioritize the well-being of our students and staff is truly inspiring. This conference serves as a vital space for sharing best practices and building a stronger, more supportive educational ecosystem.”

The Wellness Conference for 2025 featured a diverse range of breakout sessions and activities focused on various aspects of behavioral health, trauma-informed practices and strategies for creating positive school climates.

Key topics included:

Utilizing AI in the classroom

Leveraging Wellness Policies

Trauma-Responsive Care

Uniting for Equity

Managing Workload to Maintain Motivation as a Teacher

Dynamic, world-renowned keynote speakers – including Erica Alfaro, Molly Grisham and Simon T. Bailey – delivered inspirational addresses that challenged attendees to approach leadership with curiosity, compassion and a meaningful vision.

The conference aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources necessary to support the behavioral health and well-being of students and staff throughout California. In addition, opportunities were provided for networking and collaboration among attendees, encouraging a sense of community and shared purpose.

Dr. Valerie Samuel, San Bernardino County Behavioral Health Commissioner, expressed her admiration for the conference, stating, “This is my favorite conference to attend.” She also praised the planning team for effectively combining engaging, enjoyable elements with practical resources that can be used in our communities.

SBCSS and DBH remain dedicated to advancing behavioral health and wellness initiatives in schools across California.

For information about The Wellness Conference for 2026, please visit thewellnessconference.net.