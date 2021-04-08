Inaugural Black Innovation in STEAM Awards presents nonprofits $1,000 grant to enhance diversity, equity, inclusion

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino’s Arrowhead United Way hosted its Inaugural Black Innovation in Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Art and Math (STEAM) Awards on Friday, March 26.

Five local non-profit organizations were surprised with a $1,000 check via a Zoom celebration and each had the opportunity to express how the grant will further enhance the programing of their organization.

All five organizations underwent a vetting process, and maintain a mission and vision that aligns with United Way’s initiative of enhancing opportunity and resources for the youth in the San Bernardino community and beyond.

“The five representatives from each organization were caught off-guard and surprised by the grant from Arrowhead United Way. We are proud to announce that we awarded Never Stop Grinding Impact, YouthBuild Inland Empire, Young Visionaries, Project Fighting Chance, and Akoma Unity Center with a $1,000 grant to elevate their programming,” said Arrowhead United Way President/CEO Gwen Rodgers.

Arrowhead United Way President/CEO Gwen Rodgers presents a check to Never Stop Grinding Impact Founder/CEO Darious Harris.

Rodgers shared that Arrowhead United Way was recently critically thinking about innovative ways to recognize and enhance the black community in and around San Bernardino because celebrating minority groups should not be subjected to being recognized only one month per year.

“We understand that STEAM is the future. As we move forward with this initiative we have found that many of our black students are very interested in the area of entrepreneurship. I’m excited about what programs these five organizations will offer the youth in our communities and prove that we can create tech and become entrepreneurs at a low cost,” continued Rodgers.

At the celebration one of the awarded organizations, Never Stop Grinding Impact, announced that the grant will assist in lifting off its forthcoming program Impactful Emotional Teaching (IET).

“This grant is going to greatly assist us with our IET program, where trained facilitators will teach our youth emotional intelligence such as self-management, social awareness, understanding and empathy, relationship skills, decision making, team building, and more. We’re also integrating a boxing element into the program to enhance youth’s positivity, self-discipline, and energy,” said Never Stop Grinding Impact Founder/CEO Darious Harris.

The IET program is set to launch in September 2021, it will be completely free and sign-ups will be open soon at https://neverstopgrindingimpact.com.

“Thank you to Gwen Rodgers and Arrowhead United Way for recognizing us in such a short period of time. For a non-profit organization that’s only one year old, we are honored and appreciative to be selected and will make an even greater impact in our community,” concluded Harris.