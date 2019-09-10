Meet new student trustee of the CCCT Board: Elijah Gerard

Local Advertisement

Please join us in congratulating Elijah Gerard, Student Trustee from San Bernardino CCD, on his election to the California Community College Trustees (CCCT) Board.

Gerard was elected by his peers at the 2019 Student Trustees Workshop on Saturday, August 17, and will serve a one-year term on the CCCT Board.

Gerard is a student at Crafton Hills College currently pursuing a degree in cultural anthropology and in philosophy and hopes to transfer to a UC. His main advocacy points are increasing student input as well as the diversity of student input and changing Education Code 72023.5 to increase the value of Student Trustees.

Gerard looks forward to his service on the CCCT Board and meeting experienced individuals who will fight for higher education for all.

