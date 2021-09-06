Paper Co. tutors available 24/7 to Colton Joint Unified School District students for free

Local Advertisement

This 2021-2022 school year, Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) is elated to offer and encourage its students to utilize Paper Co., a 24/7 no-cost virtual tutoring resource.

“Tutors deliver on-demand, multilingual, one-on-one academic support across over 200 subject areas. Whether students are stuck on homework, studying for a test, or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist them via a secure, chat-based platform; Paper puts academic support at every students’ fingertips,” said CJUSD Director, Secondary Education Eric J. Mooney.

Following along in the district’s mission of providing every student with the tools and resources they deserve, Paper is just another step in the right direction to ensure the success of students in elementary, middle and high school.

“Paper provides students in grades three through 12 with another resource of support to assist in meeting their academic needs. CJUSD has a proud tradition of providing students with opportunities that will help prepare them for future success,” continued Mooney.

“Our teachers and staff undoubtedly are stressed and feeling even more pressure to help students move forward while meeting rigorous state and district standards; we’re excited to offer a reliable resource that will assist teachers with this arduous task,” said Mooney.

All Paper tutors are screened, aptitude-tested, and highly trained college students or graduates from across North America.

“All CJUSD students in grades 3-12 already have access to PAPER through their ClassLink accounts. Students simply need to click on the PAPER icon and they will be connected,” concluded Mooney. For more information, parents are recommended to connect with their child’s teacher or email edtech7-12@cjusd.net.