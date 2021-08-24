Rialto Chamber of Commerce celebrates outgoing President Edward Carrillo at mixer

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, August 18, Rialto Chamber of Commerce honored and recognized outgoing President Edward Carrillo at Septembers Taproom & Eatery.

The mixer marked the first event the chamber has held since the onset of the pandemic in March 2021, when they were forced to cancel a Monte Carlo-themed mixer.

“This mixer was our first event in almost two years and we were happy to show appreciation to our longtime outgoing President Edward Carrillo. He’s been such a great president to the chamber and his passion for small business is what truly made him one of a kind,” said Lisa Brown, Rialto Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant.

About 45 constituents attended the outdoor event and guests had the opportunity to network and purchase some grub.

“Overall the mixer was pretty successful and we were pleased to have Councilmember Karla Perez, Councilmember Andy Carrizales, Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., City Administrator Marcus Fuller and Prince Ogidikpe, a rep from Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes’ office who presented Edward with a certificate,” continued Brown.

While still in the midst of a pandemic planning forthcoming events has posed many challenges for the chamber, but it still anticipates more mixers in the near future.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and a huge thank you to our Board Member Chris Bedke for coordinating such a wonderful event. Our next mixer is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Septembers Taproom & Eatery in Rialto. We hope to see you there,” concluded Brown.

For more information, visit rialtochamber.org.