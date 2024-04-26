Empowering Women: Women’s Giving Fund Awards $50,000 in grants

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) announced today awards totaling $45,000 to three nonprofits for its annual Women’s Giving Fund (WGF) grants. In its largest grantmaking cycle to date, the WGF grants will provide resources to Inland Empire organizations that provide life-giving services to women and their families. Individual grants were $15,000.

The 2024 Woman of Achievement, Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers, Trustee of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, also received $5,000 for the charity of her choice that serves women in the IE.

Nefertiti Long, Board Chair of IECF and Chair of the IECF Women’s Giving Fund, expressed her enthusiasm for the impact these grants will have on the community. She stated, “We’re incredibly honored to distribute these grants that center the needs of women in the region. We are also grateful that this fund has continually grown through the generous support of our donors who believe in what’s possible when you come together.”

The 2024 grants will not only enhance the resources available to these nonprofits but also empower them to expand their reach and make a lasting difference in the lives of women and their families. The IECF Women’s Giving Fund remains dedicated to using collaborative philanthropy to create opportunities for women to thrive in the Inland Empire.

The 2024 grantees and their funded projects are: Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center to support their mental health services; Women of Worship & Warfare International, to support their women’s transitional services; and San Antonio Regional Hospital, for their Women Caring for Women program.

The grant awards were presented at the WGF Spring Fling on April 21, which was held at the Edwards Mansion in Redlands. Over 200 guests attended the annual brunch, where keynote speaker Dr. Dowdy-Rodgers, shared an inspiring message.

The Women’s Giving Fund (WGF) was established in 2017 by a diverse group of professional women whose goal was to create an inclusive opportunity for female donors to learn about women’s economic security issues, focus their giving on issues impacting women and children, and experience the power of collaborative philanthropy. In celebration of IECF’s 80th Anniversary, the WGF was named a Signature Fund in 2022. Since 2018, when WGF grantmaking began, over $185,000 has been distributed to nonprofits benefiting women and families.

The Women’s Giving Fund also announced plans to commission and invest in new research to guide its grantmaking. Guided by data, the Fund will better understand the issues affecting the Inland Empire’s women population, ensure all contributions are directed where the need is greatest, and support the community for maximum impact.

Based on funds raised each year, grants are made at least annually. A contribution of $200 or more to the WGF enables donors to participate in the annual grantmaking process as they identify and support the organizations that are most in need.

For more information or to donate to the Women’s Giving Fund, visit iegives.org/womensgivingfund