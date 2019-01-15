Rialto High Cheer wins first ever CIF Division Title

Local Advertisement

Many people may not be aware that cheerleading was not a recognized CIF sport until this school year when the CIF welcomed cheerleading as a part of its sports programs. Cheerleaders are now officially recognized student athletes who can compete for state sanctioned titles, and have standards when it comes to athlete care.

Rialto High Cheerleaders are no stranger to greatness and excelling in cheer competitions. Their performance at the United Spirit Association showed their skills by placing 1st in both State and National cheer competitions in 2016. They have also finished in the top three the last two years.

With this year being the first year that cheerleading was considered a sanctioned sport by CIF, Rialto was on a mission to be number one. The Rialto High team, consisting of 20 athletes, took first place in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A finals competition at Colony High School in Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Rialto High Cheer Advisor Valarie Campa said she was excited to see this year’s Rialto Cheer Squad take home the Division Title.

“Our team will forever be known as the first ever winners of the Division Title, we have staked our place in history,” said Valarie.

With only five seniors leaving at the end of the year, the team has a solid chance to defend this Division Title for the next few years.

Unlike other sports, the cheer squad is active all year long.

“Cheer has always been a four-season sport for those teams that compete,” said Coach Kristy Streff. “We begin working with the team in April, attend camp and practice in summer, have football in fall, basketball in winter, and tryouts and competitions in spring.” This isn’t the end for Rialto High Cheer. The team will compete this Saturday at the OC Fair and Event Center for the State Championship.