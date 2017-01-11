Rialto police Officer Memorial Run/Walk set Jan. 28

It’s time to make good on that new year resolution to exercise and the Rialto Police Department is offering a chance to get started, and give back to worthy cause.

For the third year, the department will host a 3K and 5K run/walk Jan. 28 through the city to help toward funding a memorial honoring fallen Rialto officers: Officer Sergio Carrera Jr., Sgt. Darrell Keith Lee, and Sgt. Gary Wolfley.

The event is held as part of Rialto Police Officer Remembrance Day — observed Jan. 31.

“When there’s a fallen officer, it affects the entire department, the community and other law enforcement agencies,” said Rialto Cpl. Gregory Marquez. “It hits close to home, and while there may be nothing directly that we can do to help heal families, a permanent memorial would offer a sentiment of remembrance for all.”

Opening ceremonies for the fundraising event begin at 7:45 a.m at the Rialto Police Department, 128 N. Willow Ave., with the run/walk starting at 8 a.m. The event route begins at the police station then heads toward Cedar Avenue, looping around Cactus Avenue, continuing on N Cactus then southbound toward eastbound Rialto Avenue. Both the walk and run will end at the police station.

Registration is $35 presale and available now. Registration the day of the event is $40. Preregistered participants will receive an event tshirt and swag bag.

Finisher medals will awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place runners by age categories. Trophies will be awarded to team finishers.

To register call Ofc. Vicki Gerard at 909-820-2603 or email vgerard@rialtopd.com.

Donations in support of the Officer Memorial are accepted year round. To learn more on how to donate, visit memorial-fundraising@rialtopd.com.