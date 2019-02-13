Septembers Taproom & Eatery brings craft brew, cuisine to Rialto

Local Advertisement

One thing that most people say is missing from Rialto are nice places to sit down and enjoy a meal without that fast food feel The Renaissance Marketplace, the latest development to hit not only Rialto but the Inland Empire, is the place all eyes are on to bring more sit-down restaurants to Rialto.

IECN photo Greg Bellows:

Septembers’ burger topped with fried egg, bacon, Swiss cheese,

Recent sit-down restaurants to open include Blaze Pizza, The California Fish Grill and the amazing new restaurant inside the Cinemark movie theatre. This week another amazing sit-down option has opened in the new Rialto development – Septembers Taproom.

Septembers is a taproom concept featuring over 20 taps of local and craft beers as well as high quality dining. With a full bar, TV screens for sports viewing and weekly live music, this is the type of restaurant that people have been waiting for.

Rialto resident Rodney Williams said, “This is my first-time hearing of this place. I checked out the website and menu, and oh my God, we cannot wait.”

One massive addition to the Rialto landscape is the opportunity for another live music destination in Rialto. Edith Salomon is excited to have a live music destination near. “I just want a place with live music near my home!”

Local resident and San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees Clerk Joseph Williams is excited for this new addition to the Rialto landscape. “Finally Rialto is getting local eateries where residents can enjoy themselves close to home.”

The excitement for the first expansion of Septembers Taproom restaurant goes beyond Rialto. Popular food bloggers like Erns Valdez, host of Erns Lab Dot Com, is looking forward to another place to taste awesome craft food and enjoy amazing local craft beers. “It is exciting to see what all the new developments are bringing to the area.”

On the other side are the opportunities a development like this offers. Syeda Jafri, Communications Lead Agent for Rialto Unified School District, said, “For Rialto Unified School District, the largest employer in the city, it’s wonderful for staff, parents and young adults to begin patronizing a growing number of restaurants for both lunch and dinner in Rialto.” Septembers opened up on February 11 and will also offer breakfast on the weekends. You can find out more about this new location at their website www.septembers.com.