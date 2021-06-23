Sheriff McMahon announces retirement; applications for Sheriff appointment go online tomorrow

Local Advertisement

Applications will be available online tomorrow morning for qualified San Bernardino County residents interested in being appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve as the County’s Sheriff.

Sheriff John McMahon announced on Friday that he will retire on July 16 after more than 36 years of public service. His current four-year term does not end until Jan. 2, 2023. A special election to fill the vacancy is not a viable option.

“Although the new county charter created a special election option, the timing of this vacancy would not allow a special election to occur until June 7, 2022, which is the date of the next regular election for sheriff,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The county should not go that long without someone serving in the office of Sheriff.”

“The process we will use for this appointment will be fair, transparent, and guarantee meaningful public input,” Hagman said.

The Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting on July 7 to identify finalists for the appointment, conduct public interviews, and consider appointing a new Sheriff to complete Sheriff McMahon’s term.

Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, June 23, persons who meet the qualifications to serve as a sheriff in California (https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=24004.3.&lawCode=GOV) can apply for the appointment by visiting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors website (http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Home.aspx).

Applications and supplemental materials will be received until 5 p.m. on June 30. On July 1, the application materials will be provided to members of the Board of Supervisors.