State funding approved for Colton Area Museum

The Colton Area Museum Association announces major improvements coming to the Colton Area Museum and the building that houses it. All will be made possible by $900.000 funding procured by Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes.

The City of Colton and the Museum Association have enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership since 1984. The museum, with its rich trove of historical objects, is recognized as a significant asset to the community. It is housed in the former Carnegie Public Library building, which is now a historical landmark. The City is responsible for maintaining the building and leases it to the museum at $1 per year.

“Assemblymember Reyes has brought us desperately needed funding,” stated Museum Association President Mike Murphy. “It will allow the City of Colton to make major upgrades to the 112-year-old building. It will permit valuable enhancements to the exhibitions and functioning of the museum.”

Dr. Tom Rivera, Association Board Member, explained that funding will allow purchase of much needed technology and media resources, display cases, maintenance equipment, and storage space. “To maximize use of these purchases,” Rivera stated, “there will be extensive work ahead. We are asking community members to join our working committee to help us move, clean, label, and inventory artifacts.” Individuals wanting to help may contact Tom Rivera at (909) 213-0515.

The Colton Area Museum, founded and managed by the Colton Area Museum Association, is dedicated to promoting public awareness of Colton area history through its numerous historical documents and artifacts and its monthly historical lecture series. It is located at 380 North La Cadena Drive and open Wednesday and Friday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For further information, the public may contact Mike Murphy at (951) 283-4860.