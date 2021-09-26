Stater Bros. donates $100,000 to purchase a MagView Information Management System for breast cancer patients

Local Advertisement

The Nancy Varner Women’s Center for Women’s Health at Redlands Community Hospital is pleased to announce that Stater Bros. Charities has once again agreed to provide generous grant funds for cancer care. The grant will support the acquisition of a MagView healthcare information management solution for breast cancer patients.

The grant marks the tenth consecutive year that Stater Bros. Charities has supported the hospital with grant funds totaling $100,000 or more. Most of those grants have been used to fund imaging and related technology.

“We are thrilled,” said James R. Holmes, president and CEO of Redlands Community Hospital. “Through the years, Stater Bros. Charities has developed into a vital partner with Redlands Community Hospital, one that plays an integral role in preserving the health of our neighbors. We are tremendously grateful for their ongoing support.”

Representatives from Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer presented Redlands Community Hospital with a check during a special ceremony.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Redlands Community Hospital to ensure cancer patients have access to quality care throughout their journey,” said Danielle Oehlman, director, Stater Bros. Charities.

MagView provides the tools needed to help clinicians simplify and manage the entire mammogram patient workflow process, enabling them to focus on personalized patient care. It streamlines the collection of patient data, automatically identifies high-risk patients, provides real-time guidance and recommendations, communicates risk information to both providers and patients, and automates patient follow-up. Once installed, MagView is expected to enhance the hospital’s increasing ability to notify and educate patients of their high-risk status, inform referring physicians, and refer patients for additional radiologic evaluation.

MagView will be implemented at the hospital’s Nancy Varner Center for Women’s Health, a 3,300-square foot center of imaging innovation. An American College of Radiology Breast Center of Excellence, the Center offers all the imaging modalities that women may need in one location, often on the same day. Services include 3D digital mammography, ultrasonic and stereotactic biopsy, fine needle cyst aspiration, breast, pelvic and general ultrasound, bone density screening, and Savi Scout surgical guidance.

“Stater Bros. Charities support over the past decade has been instrumental in ensuring that women receive quality breast and other cancer care right here in our community,” said Jan Opdyke, president of the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation. “We truly cherish the relationship of generous giving that has developed between our organizations.”

That relationship began in 2012 when Stater Bros. Charities provided funds that enabled the hospital to purchase a two-dimensional digital mammography system. Since then, funds from the organization have been designated to purchase a high-definition ultrasound system, a cutting-edge linear accelerator, a 3D mammography system, a cutting-edge Hologic Affirm Prone (Breast) Biopsy System, state-of-the-art breast biopsy and a wire-free breast localization systems, and more.

