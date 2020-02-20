Thursday, February 20, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes, Talks:

Now to March 8 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents Seussical the Musical – Dr. Seuss is on the Loose! This musical features the Cat In The Hat telling the story of Horton, an elephant who not only must protect a speck of dust containing The Who’s from a world of naysayers, but also guard an abandoned egg. This family friendly story is of loyalty, friendship and community? For information on hours of performances and tickets call (909) 335-3037 or visit lifehousetheater.com

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu.

Now to May 24 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Sandra Rowe| Mother Wit. For nearly fifty years Sandra Rowe’s work has been impossible to categorize. Her unflinching views of relationships, race, and gender poke and prod, asking questions that are difficult to answer and which often go unspoken aloud. Rowe’s retrospective, Mother Wit explores the full range and depth of her artistic expression. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. For information on exhibit hours and tickets visit riversideartmuseum.org or call (951) 684-7111.

March 24 to July – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents Dome Talks, a speaker series that brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. Terry Tempest Williams, naturalist and author of more than a dozen books is the featured speaker for March 24 at 7:00 p.m. She will discuss her new book Erosion: Essays Of Undoing. Terry Tempest Williams is a naturalist and author of Erosion: Essays of Undoing. Future Dome speakers are: Evan Higemann, a mechanical engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, How to Drive a Rover on Mars and Other Necessary Skills for the Space Traveler – April 16; Marilyn Berlin Snell, author of Unlikely Ally: How the Military Fights Climate Change and Protects the Environment – May 21; Ruth Kissinger, author of Slime: How Algae Created Us, and Just Might Save Us – June 25; and Larry Burns, author of Secret Inland Empire: Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure – July 16. All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception. Presentation starts at 7:00 p.m. and may include book sales and signing. Tickets available online www.sbcounty.gov/museum.

Local Advertisement

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Now to June 20 – the Contemporary Club presents Southern California in Film. This monthly series is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This series is scheduled for February 15, March 21, April 18, May 2, and June 20.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Saturday, February 22 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Cirque de la Symphonie featuring the Cirque de la Symphonie acrobats performing awe-inspiring acrobatics choreographed to Classical Show-stoppers, on stage with the San Bernardino Symphony under the direction of conductor Anthony Parnther. The program includes: Dvorak – Carnival Overture, Biset – music from Carmen, Khachaturian – Sabre Dance, Charbrier- Esparaza, Ravel – Bolero, De Falla – Ritual Fire Dance, Wagner – Ride Of The Valkyries, Tchaikovsky – Music from Swan Lake, and Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 6. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. Tickets available online www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or call (909) 381-5388.

Saturday, February 22 – SB Foodfest: Appreciating Black History event will be held from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, E and Court Streets, San Bernardino. This free, family friendly event features food, music, retail vendors, art, and live entertainment.

Saturday, February 22 – the San Bernardino County Association Of African American Employees (SBCAAAE) presents the 27th Annual Black History Celebration: “The Art of Stepping in Excellence” from 6:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra, Fontana.

Sunday, February 23 – Chaffey College presents “True Witness: A Civil Rights Cantata,” a 30-minute choral performance that sets to music the letter, speeches and poems of African-American female poets, activist, and civil rights leaders. This performance features Melissa Given, soprano, Emery Stephens, baritone, the Chaffey College Concert Choir, the Claremont Concert Choir, the Claremont Treble Singers, and the Inside-Out Crossroads Choir. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Chaffey College Theatre, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. For information call (909) 652-6000.

Tuesday, February 25 – the East Valley Water District (EVWD) and the SB City Unified School District (SBCUSD) will hold a Ribbon Cutting: New Career Pathways in Water and Resource Management at 1:30 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive. The SBCUSD is focused on preparing students for success in both college and careers. This partnership is one way to best connect academic learning with career aspirations and workforce needs. For information on this program contact Melissa Valdez at mvaldez@eastvalley.org and to RSVP for the ribbon cutting call (909) 381-1250 or email elaine.mckain@sbcusd.k12.ca.us

Thursday, February 27 – the Friends of the Center for Individual Development (CID) presents the Fourth Annual Murder Mystery Dinner at the Elks Lodge, 2055 Elks Drive, San Bernardino. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by pre-sale only and are available online at www.friendsofcid.com or by mail – 8088 Palm Lane, San Bernardino, CA 92410 (call first to reserve your spot. Assigned seating. For information call (909) 384-5426.

Favorite Quote:

“The relations between rhetoric and ethics are disturbing: the ease with which language can be twisted is worrisome, and the fact that our minds accept these perverse games so docilely is no less cause for concern.”

Octavio Paz – poet and diplomat, winner of the 1990 Nobel Prize in literature

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.